Gardaí investigate shop burglaries in New Inn and Abbeyknockmoy
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Gardaí are investigating shop burglaries in New Inn and Abbeyknockmoy within a short space of time in the early hours of Friday.
The XL shop in New Inn was broken into shortly before 2am.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
A number of doors and windows were smashed while the phone lines were also cut.
The Spar shop in Abbeyknockmoy was broken into shortly after 3am.
The suspects in this case left the premises with a large amount of cigarettes.
Any person who may have been in these areas at the time of the incidents and who observed any suspicious activity is asked to contact the investigating Gardaí.
The post Gardaí investigate shop burglaries in New Inn and Abbeyknockmoy appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Gardai investigate string of house burglaries across Ballinasloe and Mountbellew
Gardai are investigating a string of house burglaries across Ballinasloe and Mountbellew They all...
Concern Group against Portumna power generator cautiously optimistic as permission refused for one section
The Concern Group against the proposed Portumna power generator is cautiously optimistic as plann...
Sale of new EVs down 40% in Galway
The sale of new electric vehicles in Galway is down around 40 percent on last year. Since January...
Average weekly earnings in Galway rise by 4% in a year
Average weekly earnings in Galway have risen by around 4 percent in the past year. In 2023, avera...
Training and education roadshow to travel Galway towns this week
A training and education roadshow is travelling to four Galway towns this week. ‘Making the...
Enterprise Minister to attend business panel debate in Ballinasloe
Enterprise, Trade and Employment Minister Peter Burke will participate in a business panel debate...
Galway’s rents still continue to spiral
Average new yearly rents in Galway increased by over 13 per cent in the last year alone – and by ...
GUH pilots successful Emergency Department avoidance programme
Galway University Hospitals is hailing the success of a pilot programme designed to reduce the nu...
Chanelle Pharma announces major new recruitment partnership with ICE Group
Chanelle Pharma, the hugely successful Loughrea-headquartered manufacturer of generic pharmaceuti...