Gardai investigate serious assault in Eyre Square
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
No arrests have yet been made in relation to a serious assault that occurred in Eyre Square in the early hours of Friday.
A man received a punch from a male and was then further assaulted by other persons in his company at St Patrick’s Avenue between 3 and 4am.
Galway Gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this assault or who may have been in the area around this time or anyone who has any information.
Galway Garda Station can be contacted at 091-53-8000, that’s a Galway number 53-8000.
