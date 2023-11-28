  • Services

Gardai investigate house burglaries in Ballygar, Moylough and Claregalway

Published:

Gardai investigate house burglaries in Ballygar, Moylough and Claregalway
Gardai investigate house burglaries in Ballygar, Moylough and Claregalway

Gardai are investigating house burglaries in Ballygar, Moylough and Claregalway over the last week.

In one of the burglaries the Closed Circuit TV hard drive was stolen.


A house on the Pound Road in Ballygar was broken into between 5:45pm and 8pm this day last week.

During the course of the burglary, two wishbone diamond rings were taken and the CCTV hard drive.

Two house burglaries took place in Moylough on the same day between 4pm and 6pm.

Entry was gained to the two properties via the back door and both were ransacked.

Last Friday a house in Cregboy in Claregalway was burgled between 2pm and 7pm.

A number of jewellery items were taken including a gold ring and a pair of Chanel gold earrings.

 

