Gardai investigate house burglaries in Ballygar, Moylough and Claregalway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Gardai are investigating house burglaries in Ballygar, Moylough and Claregalway over the last week.
In one of the burglaries the Closed Circuit TV hard drive was stolen.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
A house on the Pound Road in Ballygar was broken into between 5:45pm and 8pm this day last week.
During the course of the burglary, two wishbone diamond rings were taken and the CCTV hard drive.
Two house burglaries took place in Moylough on the same day between 4pm and 6pm.
Entry was gained to the two properties via the back door and both were ransacked.
Last Friday a house in Cregboy in Claregalway was burgled between 2pm and 7pm.
A number of jewellery items were taken including a gold ring and a pair of Chanel gold earrings.
The post Gardai investigate house burglaries in Ballygar, Moylough and Claregalway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Gardai investigate arson attack at house in city’s Ballinfoyle Park
Gardai are investigating an arson attack at a house in Ballinfoyle Park on the Headford Road in t...
County councillors unanimously vote for no restrictions on Galway Airport gigs
Galway County and city councillors continue to be at odds when it comes to the number of gigs hel...
RSA free child car seat checking service comes to the city. Athenry, Gort and Oranmore
The Road Safety Authority’s face-to-face child car seat checking free service is in the cit...
Barry Cowen to seek party nomination to contest European elections in this constituency
Barry Cowen is to seek the Fianna Fáil nomination to contest European elections in this constitue...
Road safety and anti-social behaviour concerns raised at City Joint Policing Committee public meeting
People in Galway city are most concerned about anti-social behaviour and road safety when it come...
Former mayors pile pressure on planners over Galway City Ring Road decision
Two former mayors of Galway have piled political pressure on An Bórd Pleanála to speed up its del...
Tides blamed as €9,000 beach mats in Galway lie unused
Equipment purchased to enable wheelchair access to Galway City beaches – which remain unused in s...
An Bord Pleanala grants permission for pay-to-use waste compactors in Loughrea
An Bord Pleanala has given the green light for pay-to-use waste compactors in Loughrea. The proje...
Lack of succession plan ‘puts Galway’s arts status at risk’
Galway needs to support the production of culture and not just the celebration of culture, accord...