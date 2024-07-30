Gardaí investigate criminal damage to houses in Ballybane and Doughiska
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Gardaí are investigating criminal damage to houses in Ballybane and Doughiska.
The incidents over a three day period followed a similar pattern.
Early yesterday, at 5am, the glass in the front door of a house in Ballybane, and the windscreen of the vehicle parked to the front were smashed.
This followed a similar incident at another house in the area at approximately 2am on Friday.
A front sitting room window was smashed and the windows of a car parked outside were also smashed.
Meanwhile, in the Fearann Rí area of Doughiska at 4.30 on Saturday morning the windows of a house were smashed along the windows of a vehicle parked outside.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Gardaí on 091 538000.
