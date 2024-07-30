Gardaí investigate criminal damage to houses in Ballybane and Doughiska

Gardaí are investigating criminal damage to houses in Ballybane and Doughiska.

The incidents over a three day period followed a similar pattern.





Early yesterday, at 5am, the glass in the front door of a house in Ballybane, and the windscreen of the vehicle parked to the front were smashed.

This followed a similar incident at another house in the area at approximately 2am on Friday.

A front sitting room window was smashed and the windows of a car parked outside were also smashed.

Meanwhile, in the Fearann Rí area of Doughiska at 4.30 on Saturday morning the windows of a house were smashed along the windows of a vehicle parked outside.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Gardaí on 091 538000.

