Gardai investigate burglary at childcare centre in Roscam
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Gardai in Oranmore are investigating a burglary which took place in the early hours of yesterday at a childcare centre in Boireann Bheag, Roscam.
The intruder gained entry through the rear window of the premises between 3 and 3.30am where an office was subsequently ransacked.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Gardai are appealing to anyone with any information or who may have witnessed anyone acting in a suspicious manner to contact them on 091 388 030
The post Gardai investigate burglary at childcare centre in Roscam appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
County Council urged to support Youth Talent Event in Tuam
Galway County Council are being urged to provide support for a youth talent event in Tuam. The cr...
An Bord Pleanala clears way for controversial telecommunications mast in Monivea
An Bord Pleanala has cleared the way for a controversial telecommunications mast in Monivea. The ...
New traditional music festival to take place across Galway city and county in November
A new traditional music festival is set to take place in Galway in November. ‘Galway Tradfe...
Approval for expansion of City Bin Co. base in Oranmore
The City Bin Co. has been granted planning permission for a significant expansion of its base in ...
Fitzmaurice move would ignite Galway East battle
The normally predictable constituency of Galway East looks odds-on to become one of the most comp...
Who will fill Ó Cuív’s big boots?
Both main parties are adopting a two-candidate strategy in Galway West in the hope of taking one ...
Footballing mums take flight for the Big Apple
By Aoibhe Connolly A group of Galway mums – many of whom only returned to active sport after t...
Major step foward in plans for bus shelters in Headford, Moycullen, Mountbellew, Craughwell, Moylough and Ballymoe
Plans to develop new bus shelters in several county towns have taken a major step forward with th...
€26m worth of fish came through Connemara ports and piers last year
The value of fish landings at Connemara ports and piers in 2023 amounted to over €26m. Rosaveal, ...