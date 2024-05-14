Gardaí investigate break-in at health centre in Gort

Gardaí in Gort are investigating a break-in at the Health centre on Ennis Road.

The incident occurred between 10 on Saturday night and 4.30 on Sunday afternoon





While nothing was taken in the incident, damage was caused to the health facility

Gardaí would like to speak to anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the area or who may have any information in to contact Gort Garda station on 091-636400

