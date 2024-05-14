  • Services

Services

Gardaí investigate break-in at health centre in Gort

Published:

Gardaí investigate break-in at health centre in Gort
Share story:

Gardaí in Gort are investigating a break-in at the Health centre on Ennis Road.

The incident occurred between 10 on Saturday night and 4.30 on Sunday afternoon


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

While nothing was taken in the incident, damage was caused to the health facility

Gardaí would like to speak to anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the area or who may have any information in to contact Gort Garda station on 091-636400

The post Gardaí investigate break-in at health centre in Gort appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Athenry/Oranmore area Independent Councillor James Charity reverses his decision to step away from politics

Athenry/Oranmore area Independent Councillor James Charity has reversed his decision of five mont...

no_space
Break-in at business premises in Clifden and Salthill

Gardaí in Clifden are investigating a burglary at a business premises on Market Street It occurre...

no_space
Former Galway Debenhams workers determined to fight any future appeal on reduced redundancy payments

Former Debenhams workers, including those in Galway, say they’re determined to fight any fu...

no_space
Plans lodged for ‘pop-up’ swimming pool in Ballinderreen

Planning permission is being sought for a temporary ‘pop-up’ swimming pool in Ballind...

no_space
Claims Galway lagging behind on EV charging infrastructure

It’s being claimed that Galway is lagging behind when it comes to charging infrastructure f...

no_space
Radisson Hotel in Crown Square to be groups first “millennial geared” Radisson RED in Ireland

The Radisson Hotel under construction at Crown Square in Mervue is to be the groups first Radisso...

no_space
Galway unemployment levels continue to decrease

Unemployment levels across Galway city and county are continuing to decrease. There has been a sm...

no_space
Galway City Council urged to tackle serious litter problem in Doughiska

Galway City Council is being urged to tackle a serious litter problem in Doughiska. Fianna Fáil C...

no_space
Judge throws out dozens of speed cases over van

Motorists caught speeding on Church Street in Ballinasloe who turned up to court – or were repres...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up