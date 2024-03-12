Gardai investigate assault of car driver by cyclist at Merlin Park Hospital
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Gardai are investigating the assault of a car driver by a cyclist at Merlin Park Hospital.
They’re also investigating serious criminal damage during the same incident last Thursday morning, March 7th.
At 8.45 last Thursday morning, the driver of a car came to a stop in Merlin Park Hospital grounds when a cyclist came up to the vehicle and kicked the wing mirror off.
The male cyclist then assaulted the car driver before fleeing on his bike.
Gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at this time and witnessed the incident.
They’re also asking for anyone who may have information which could help identify the cyclist to contact Galway Garda Station on 091- 53 8000.
