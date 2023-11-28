Gardai investigate arson attack at house in city’s Ballinfoyle Park

Gardai are investigating an arson attack at a house in Ballinfoyle Park on the Headford Road in the city.

This day a week ago an attempt was made to set the house on fire between 6:30am and 7am.





The fire was contained to the upstairs area of the property.

Anyone who may have information or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 53-8000.

