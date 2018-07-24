Gardaí investigate alleged sex assault by taxi driver

Gardaí in Galway City have issued an appeal for a witness to make contact with them in relation to an alleged sexual assault involving a taxi driver.

A young woman who was carried in a taxi from Bridge Street to the Westside area in the early hours of Sunday morning, July 15, has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the male driver of the vehicle.

The young woman had shared a taxi fare with another young woman that she did not know, who was also going to the Westside area, at around 3.30am.

After the first passenger was dropped off, the second woman was then alone in the taxi with the driver – Gardaí are now investigating a complaint that this remaining passenger was sexually assaulted by the driver.

Gardai are particularly anxious to speak to the woman who was dropped off first in an effort to establish the identity of the taxi and its driver.

“We would appeal to this woman who shared this taxi, and who was first out of the vehicle to make contact with us, in order to help us without our inquiries.

“They can either make contact with us at Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, or if they wish, via the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666111,” said a Garda spokesperson.

Gardai are also trawling through CCTV footage from different areas of the city.

