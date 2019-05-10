Gardaí hit off-licences in underage sting operation

Galway City Tribune – Eight city off-licences will face prosecution over the coming weeks for selling alcohol to an under-age person in a Garda sting operation.

Gardaí carried out what they described as a ‘test purchasing operation’ on 20 off-licences, in which a 16-year-old was sent in to purchase alcohol without proper ID.

Twelve of the off-licences ‘passed the test’ – refusing to sell alcohol to the 16-year-old – but eight others allowed the booze transaction to go ahead.

Now the eight off-licences will, according to Gardaí, face prosecution in the District Court for failing to comply with the licensing laws.

If convicted, the eight could either face fines or be the subject of a temporary closure order of their premises – two to seven days for a first offence and seven to 30 days for a second or any subsequent offence.

This is a preview only. To read the rest of this article, see this week’s Galway City Tribune. Buy a digital edition of this week’s paper here, or download the app for Android or iPhone.