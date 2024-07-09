Gardaí freeze bank accounts and seize cash after searches in Tuam and Moycullen

Bank accounts have been frozen while €75,000 in cash, three vehicles and a large amount of high value goods have been seized during searches at premises in Tuam and Moycullen.

Gardaí carried out the searches this week as part of an operation targeting organized criminal activity in the Galway Division.





The goods seized include two designer watches and multiple electronic devices.

Two bank accounts, both within and outside this jurisdiction, with cash and cryptocurrency valued at almost one million euro were frozen under Money Laundering legislation.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the operation within the Galway Division remains ongoing.

Galway Bay FM