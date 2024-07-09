Gardaí freeze bank accounts and seize cash after searches in Tuam and Moycullen
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Bank accounts have been frozen while €75,000 in cash, three vehicles and a large amount of high value goods have been seized during searches at premises in Tuam and Moycullen.
Gardaí carried out the searches this week as part of an operation targeting organized criminal activity in the Galway Division.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The goods seized include two designer watches and multiple electronic devices.
Two bank accounts, both within and outside this jurisdiction, with cash and cryptocurrency valued at almost one million euro were frozen under Money Laundering legislation.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the operation within the Galway Division remains ongoing.
The post Gardaí freeze bank accounts and seize cash after searches in Tuam and Moycullen appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
New €4m Cystic Fibrosis Unit at Merlin Park to open in October
The new Cystic Fibrosis Unit at Merlin Park University Hospital is expected to open in October. C...
Mayor of Galway to mark 375th anniversary of granting of city site to Poor Clare nuns
The Mayor of Galway Peter Keane will later today mark the 375th anniversary of the granting of th...
Green light for new school in Carrabane
The Department of Education has given full approval for the immediate construction of a new two s...
Galway Pathfinder reduces ED attendances for older people
It’s a solution that works from every perspective – treating older people in their own homes for ...
Galway star helps local school to launch smartphone-free initiative for pupils
Galway star Matthew Tierney dropped into his local school during Active School Week – to launch a...
Company behind proposed power generator in Portumna looks unlikely to hold a public consultation meeting
The company behind a proposed power generator in Portumna – Lumcloon Energy Ltd. – lo...
German-based actor and influencer explores Galway, Connemara and Inis Mór
A popular actor and influencer in Germany has been visiting the Wild Atlantic Way, including Galw...
Cathaloireach of Galway County Council calls for adoption of AI strategy across all local authorities in Ireland
The new Cathaloireach of Galway County Council has called for the urgent adoption of an Artificia...
Galway-Roscommon TD calls on Taoiseach to priortise increasing Garda resources in rural areas
A Galway/Roscommon TD has called on the Taoiseach to priortise increasing Garda resources for rur...