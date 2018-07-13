Gardaí expected to launch murder inquiry after death of Galway native in Cork

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are expected to launch a murder inquiry later after the suspected stabbing of a young Galway native in Co Cork.

The 24-year-old died after an altercation with at least one other man on Bridge Street, in Mallow town centre last night.

He had been living in North Cork for some time, but was originally from Galway.

