Gardai examining CCTV footage following robbery at supermarket in Headford

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Gardai are examining CCTV footage following a robbery at a supermarket in Headford overnight.
The break in occurred at Keady’s Supermarket at the Square at around 2.20am.
Gardai say a sum of money was taken from the premises.
The Crime Unit carried out a technical examination of the store earlier today.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time and are also seeking relevant dash-cam footage from taxi drivers.
