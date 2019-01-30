Gardai examining CCTV footage following robbery at supermarket in Headford

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Gardai are examining CCTV footage following a robbery at a supermarket in Headford overnight.

The break in occurred at Keady’s Supermarket at the Square at around 2.20am.

Gardai say a sum of money was taken from the premises.

The Crime Unit carried out a technical examination of the store earlier today.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time and are also seeking relevant dash-cam footage from taxi drivers.