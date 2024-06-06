Gardaí continue to question man in his 20s arrested in relation to a complaint from a female public rep in the west
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Gardaí are continuing to question a man in his 20s arrested in relation to a complaint from a female public rep in the west.
The alleged offence is contrary to stalking legislation, under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
He was taken into custody earlier today and taken to a Garda station in the North Western Region.
He can be held there for 24 hours, after which time he must be charged or released.
The post Gardaí continue to question man in his 20s arrested in relation to a complaint from a female public rep in the west appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Inspection reveals considerable issues at An Teaghlach Uilinn Nursing Home in Moycullen
A HIQA inspection has revealed considerable issues at An Teaghlach Uilinn Nursing Home in Moycull...
Health information fair in Galway on Monday to celebrate Men’s Health Week
A health information fair is being held in Galway this Monday to celebrate Men’s Health Wee...
Galway Talks with John Morley
On today’s show: 9am-10am (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); Scie...
Vigil in Galway this Saturday to honour children in Palestine
A vigil is being held in Galway city this Saturday to remember children who have been killed in P...
Sod turning at midday for new age-friendly housing development in Mountbellew
A sod turning event is taking place at midday today for a new age-friendly housing development in...
Seven Galway finalists for National Lottery Good Causes awards
Seven Galway organisations have been named as county finalists in this years National Lottery Goo...
Moycullen doctors resolve high court dispute over breakdown of medical partnership
Two Moycullen doctors have resolved their High Court dispute following the dissolution of their m...
Political signs point to an independents day
World of Politics with Harry McGee As the country goes to the poll to elect our European and C...
Eyes on Gaza exhibition to help people in dire situation
Arts Week with Judy Murphy “I believe in equal rights and human rights, without violence,” say...