Gardaí continue to question man in his 20s arrested in relation to a complaint from a female public rep in the west
Gardaí are continuing to question a man in his 20s arrested in relation to a complaint from a female public rep in the west.

The alleged offence is contrary to stalking legislation, under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.


He was taken into custody earlier today and taken to a Garda station in the North Western Region.

He can be held there for 24 hours, after which time he must be charged or released.

