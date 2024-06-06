Gardaí are continuing to question a man in his 20s arrested in relation to a complaint from a female public rep in the west.

The alleged offence is contrary to stalking legislation, under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

He was taken into custody earlier today and taken to a Garda station in the North Western Region.

He can be held there for 24 hours, after which time he must be charged or released.

The post Gardaí continue to question man in his 20s arrested in relation to a complaint from a female public rep in the west appeared first on Galway Bay FM.