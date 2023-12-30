Gardaí complete CCTV and tech exams in Roscahill fire investigation
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Gardaí investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire in Roscahill has completed CCTV and technical examinations.
The Ross Lake House Hotel, which was due to house 70 asylum seekers, suffered substantial damage following the fire at 11:35 PM on December 16th.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
There had been local opposition to the accommodation plans, with protests held outside the premises.
An incident room has been established and the investigation team from the Galway Divisional Crime Unit is now being supported by the Garda National Bureau of Investigation.
Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone, particularly those in Roscahill, Oughterard, and surrounding areas, who may have information to contact them.
Detective Inspector Gary McEntee of the Divisional Crime Office told Galway Bay FM News this morning that they are thoroughly investigating all aspects of the incident.
Gardaí can be contacted at Clifden Garda Station at 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
The post Gardaí complete CCTV and tech exams in Roscahill fire investigation appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Garda NBCI join arson investigation at former Rosscahill hotel
Specialist officers from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation have been assigned t...
County planners refuse bid to expand creche in Claregalway
County planners have rejected a bid to expand a creche in Claregalway. The Growing Tree Montessor...
Rain still reigns despite the year’s stormy ending
WHILE we’ve had a stormy conclusion to 2023, the abiding memory of the year will be the downpours...
Boost for Hospice – but fundraising still required
Management at Galway Hospice has welcomed the news that the HSE is to fully fund its payroll cost...
Retailers upbeat after good year’s trading – despite astronomical energy costs
Retailers across the county are overwhelmingly positive about the sector this year – despite the ...
One person brought to hospital after crash on M18 near Kiltiernan
One person has been brought to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a road traffic i...
Formal designation of Connemara Bog Complex confirmed
The final formal designation of a large swathe of Connemara as a Special Area of Conservation has...
Galway East TD calls for County Board’s to use JP McManus funding to improve clubs’ accessibility
Galway East TD and Minister Anne Rabbitte is calling for County Boards to use funding provided by...
Galway added to status yellow wind and rain warning from 2AM tonight
Met Éireann has issued two new Status Yellow weather warnings, for tomorrow and into New YearR...