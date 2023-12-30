  • Services

Gardaí complete CCTV and tech exams in Roscahill fire investigation

Gardaí investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire in Roscahill has completed CCTV and technical examinations.

The Ross Lake House Hotel, which was due to house 70 asylum seekers, suffered substantial damage following the fire at 11:35 PM on December 16th.


There had been local opposition to the accommodation plans, with protests held outside the premises.

An incident room has been established and the investigation team from the Galway Divisional Crime Unit is now being supported by the Garda National Bureau of Investigation.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone, particularly those in Roscahill, Oughterard, and surrounding areas, who may have information to contact them.

Detective Inspector Gary McEntee of the Divisional Crime Office told Galway Bay FM News this morning that they are thoroughly investigating all aspects of the incident.

Gardaí can be contacted at Clifden Garda Station at 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

 

