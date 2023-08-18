Gardai charge nine people with cash and drug seizure in Ballinasloe
Author: GBFM News
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai have charged nine people with yesterday’s cash and drug seizure in Ballinasloe
Two men appeared before Loughrea District Court today
The other five men and two women have been charged and released and will appear before the courts at a later date.
Under Operation Clean Streets €41,000 Drug and Cash Seizures were made
They included cocaine to the value of €9,500 and cannabis to the value of €11,500, along with a Drugs Press and other drugs paraphernalia.
