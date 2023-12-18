Gardaí at scene of serious traffic incident in Bushypark

Gardaí are currently at the scene of road traffic incident which occurred near Bushy Park at approximately 5.20am this morning.

Local diversions are currently in place, with the N59 closed to traffic, and commuters are warned to expect long delays





No further information is available at this time

