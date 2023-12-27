Gardai at scene of crash on N84 Headford Road
Gardaí are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the N84 Headford Road.
It’s understood the incident involved a single vehicle and occurred near the Corrandulla Junction.
Emergency services are at the scene and traffic has been reduced to a single lane.
It’s not yet known if any injuries were sustained.
