Gardaí are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the N84 Headford Road.

It’s understood the incident involved a single vehicle and occurred near the Corrandulla Junction.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Emergency services are at the scene and traffic has been reduced to a single lane.

It’s not yet known if any injuries were sustained.

The post Gardai at scene of crash on N84 Headford Road appeared first on Galway Bay FM.