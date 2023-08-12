Gardai appealing for help in tracing a missing 35-year-old woman in County Galway.

JM

Gardai are appealing for help in tracing a missing 35 year-old woman in County Galway.

Shannon Doyle was last seen in Loughrea at around 2pm on Friday.

She’s around 5 foot 4 inches in height, of slim build, with black hair and brown eyes.

Shannon was wearing black trousers and a white shirt with a name tag on.

It’s believed she could be travelling in a 07 silver BMW 320 with distinctive blue locknuts on the alloys.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardai.