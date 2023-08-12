Gardai appealing for help in tracing a missing 35-year-old woman in County Galway.
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
JM
Gardai are appealing for help in tracing a missing 35 year-old woman in County Galway.
Shannon Doyle was last seen in Loughrea at around 2pm on Friday.
She’s around 5 foot 4 inches in height, of slim build, with black hair and brown eyes.
Shannon was wearing black trousers and a white shirt with a name tag on.
It’s believed she could be travelling in a 07 silver BMW 320 with distinctive blue locknuts on the alloys.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardai.
More like this:
Gardaí appeal for help on missing woman
Gardaí have appealed to the public for help in locating a woman missing from Loughrea. 35-year...
Clifden packed ahead of Connemara Pony Show but question marks over year-round vibrancy and sustainability
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Clifden is thronged in the run-up to this year’s Connemara Pony S...
Athenry-based author shortlisted in British Fantasy Awards
Athenry-based author David Green has been shortlisted for the British Fantasy Awards His book...
Permission granted for new playschool in Clifden
County planners have granted permission for a new playschool in Clifden. The playschool would...
Nigerian hopefuls ensure international dimension for local elections
Islammiyah Saudique-Kadejo is not a name that rolls off the tongue; nor does it fit easily on an ...
Parents fear they cannot meet back to school cost
Half of primary school parents are worried they won’t be able to meet the cost of the next term –...
Shortage of priests could lead to delays for burials
Bereaved families across Galway may face a much longer delay before they can bury their deceased ...
Ballygar GP Martin Daly asks parents to use the free GP care for under 8s “responsibly”
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Leading GP, Ballygar’s Dr Martin Daly, is asking parents to...