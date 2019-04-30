Gardaí appeal to public for help in identifying body

Gardaí have appealed for the public’s help in identifying a woman whose body was recovered from the Docks at the weekend.

The body was recovered from the water at around 9.30am on Sunday and has not yet been identified.

It is believed to be that of a woman in her 50s with short black hair which is slightly greying.

She was dressed in pink croc sandals, black leggings, a blue t-shirt and red/wine coloured puffy jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000.