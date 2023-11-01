Gardaí appeal to local property owners in search for missing Claregalway man

Gardaí in Oranmore are appealing to property owners in the Claregalway and Cregmore areas in relation to a man who is missing from the area.

39 year-old Paul Fahy has been missing since the morning of Friday 27th October.





It’s believed he left his home in Claregalway at approximately 11.45 that morning.

Paul is described as being 6 feet in height, with a slim build and has grey/black hair.

Garda Sergeant Dermot Hardiman has more information:

https://galwaybayfmnews.podbean.com/e/gardai-appeal-to-local-property-owners-in-search-for-missing-claregalway-man/

