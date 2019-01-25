Gardai appeal for witnesses to fatal Kilrickle crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a crash in Loughrea which claimed the life of a woman.

The two-car collision happened around 9a.m yesterday (24/1) on the R446 at Kilrickle.

A female passenger in her 80s was removed by ambulance to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, where she later died.

The other occupants of the cars suffered minor injuries and were also taken to hospital for treatment.

Gardaí in Loughrea are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash in Kilrickle yesterday morning to contact them at 091 84 28 70.