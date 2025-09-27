Gardai appeal for witnesses following serious incident in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to an incident in Tuam town in which a man was seriously injured.

The incident followed a very heated argument at the side of the road yesterday afternoon

A man in his 40’s sustained serious injuries which required him to be airlifted to University Hospital Galway.

His condition is understood to be stable.

An investigation into the incident is now underway.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was on Dublin Road, Tuam, between 3:00pm and 3:15pm to come forward.

They are also seeking any camera footage from the area during that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.