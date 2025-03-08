Gardai appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic collision in Claregalway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A man has died after being hit by a bus in a crash in County Galway.

It happened at Claregalway yesterday afternoon.

The man was walking on the N83 at Claregalway when he was knocked down by a bus at around ten past 2 yesterday afternoon.

The pedestrian in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garda forensic collision investigators have completed a technical examination of the scene and the road has fully reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this crash to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Oranmore Garda Station on 091 388030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.