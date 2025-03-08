  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Gardai appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic collision in Claregalway

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Gardai appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic collision in Claregalway
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A man has died after being hit by a bus in a crash in County Galway.

It happened at Claregalway yesterday afternoon.

The man was walking on the N83 at Claregalway when he was knocked down by a bus at around ten past 2 yesterday afternoon.

The pedestrian in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garda forensic collision investigators have completed a technical examination of the scene and the road has fully reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this crash to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Oranmore Garda Station on 091 388030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More like this:
no_space
Local TD says Government falling far short in supports for eating disorders

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Government is falling short in addressing the lon...

no_space
Galway-based designer to showcase her work at Ireland’s Biggest Fashion Show

A Galway-based designer – whose designs have married her own life journey from the Ghana’s coasta...

no_space
Top Galway talent shines at County Scór Sinsear Finals

Ballindereen Community Centre was packed to capacity for the County Scór Sinsear Finals on Saturd...

no_space
Environmental action tops the agenda at Galway County Youth Climate Assembly

The generation most vested in addressing the issue of climate change most the most of a platform ...

no_space
Protest against gender-based violence taking place in Galway city tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA protest against gender-based violence is taking pla...

no_space
Long delays on N83 as a result of very serious injury road collision near Claregalway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere are long delays this evening on the N83 Galway ...

no_space
Wreath laying ceremony in Athenry to commemorate 1916 leader

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA wreath laying ceremony is taking place in Athenry t...

no_space
International Women's day exhibition at UG to feature on Nationwide

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn International Women's Day 'Empower Her' exhibition...

no_space
People in Galway share why it's important to mark International Women's Day

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPeople in Galway city have been sharing why they thin...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up