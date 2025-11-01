Gardai appeal for witnesses following fatal Road Traffic Collision at Loughgeorge

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Loughgeorge last night.

Shortly after 11.30pm, a car struck a pedestrian at Peake, on the Tuam Road.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene. The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was brought to hospital for assessment; his injuries are not described as life-threatening.

The N83 between Claregalway and Knockdoe remains closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.