Gardaí appeal for witnesses after watch collection theft from Ballinasloe house

Gardaí are looking for witnesses after a watch collection was stolen from a house in Ballinasloe.

The burglary took place in Colemanstown on November 3rd between 9:30AM and 7PM.





Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area are asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890.

