This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Salthill Gardai have appealed for information concerning a traffic incident that occurred between 5.45pm and 6pm on the 21st of January.

The incident happened at the Clybaun Pedestrian Crossing on the Western Distributor Road in Knocknacarra and Gardai are appealing for potential witnesses or those who were in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information can contact Salthill Gardai at 091-514720