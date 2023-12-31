Gardaí appeal for help tracing missing man in Galway

-
-
Author: Enda Cunningham
~ 1 minutes read
Gardaí have appealed for help in tracing the whereabouts of a 23 year old missing in Galway since Thursday.
Robert Murphy from Claregalway was last seen in Galway City on Thursday, December 28. .
He is described as being approximately 5’ 10” in height with fair hair and blue eyes.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Gardai seek public’s assistance in search for missing Claregalway man
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 23-year-old Robert...
Plans lodged for apartment complex in Moycullen
Plans have been lodged for a minor apartment complex in Moycullen. The project, led by Heanue Con...
Galway Samaritans calls now top 3,000 a month
Volunteers at the Samaritans are taking over 3,000 calls a month from distressed people between t...
Clare fears loss of identity in Galway university rebrand
The President of University of Galway moved to allay fears its recent rebrand would negatively im...
Galway charities approach new Year with no end in sight to devastating housing crisis
Homelessness reached record levels in October – with no end in sight in 2024 to the housing crisi...
Garda NBCI join arson investigation at former Rosscahill hotel
Specialist officers from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation have been assigned t...
Gardaí complete CCTV and tech exams in Roscahill fire investigation
Gardaí investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire in Roscahill has completed CCTV and t...
County planners refuse bid to expand creche in Claregalway
County planners have rejected a bid to expand a creche in Claregalway. The Growing Tree Montessor...
Rain still reigns despite the year’s stormy ending
WHILE we’ve had a stormy conclusion to 2023, the abiding memory of the year will be the downpours...