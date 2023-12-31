  • Services

Gardaí appeal for help tracing missing man in Galway

Published:

Gardaí have appealed for help in tracing the whereabouts of a 23 year old missing in Galway since Thursday.

Robert Murphy from Claregalway was last seen in Galway City on Thursday, December 28. .

He is described as being approximately 5’ 10” in height with fair hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information on Robert’s whereabouts is asked to contact Galway Garda station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

