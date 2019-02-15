Gardai appeal for help to locate man missing from city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are seeking help from the public to locate a young city man who went missing yesterday.

24 year old Conor Burke was last seen near Electric nightclub in the city at 1.45 yesterday morning.(Thur 14/2)

He is described as being 6 feet tall, of medium build with blue eyes and short brown hair.

When last seen Conor was wearing a light blue t-shirt with white stripes, a light blue denim shirt with short sleeves, a dark navy jacket and blue jeans.

Conor’s family and gardaí are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have information about Conor Burke’s whereabouts is asked to contact Galway Garda Station at 091 57 62 13.