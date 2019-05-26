Gardaí appeal for help in tracing missing 14-year-old

Gardaí in Salthill are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14 year old Julija Nedilskaja, who is missing from her home in Knocknacarra since Friday.

Julija was last seen when she left her school on Taylor’s Hill at midday on Friday.

She is described as being 5’9 “ height, slight build with long dark blond hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing her school uniform, a navy skirt, navy jumper with the school crest and a blue shirt and black runners. It is not likely that Julija is still wearing these clothes.

Gardaí and Julija parents are very concerned for her and if any persons can assist Gardaí they should contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 – 514720, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.