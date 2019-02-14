Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing man

Gardaí have appealed for help in tracing the whereabouts of a 24-year-old man who was last seen in the early hours of this morning in Galway City centre.

Conor Burke was last seen at around 1.45am today (Thursday) and is described as 6ft in height, medium build, blue eyes and short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a light blue t-shirt with white stripes, light blue denim shirt with short sleeves, a dark navy jacket and blue jeans.

His family and the Gardaí are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts or anyone who has any information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.