Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing man

Gardaí have appealed for help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a 26-year-old man missing from Galway City since the weekend.

Roland Mitchell from Fr Griffin Road was last seen at around 7pm on Saturday and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

He is described as 5’ 11” in height, of slight build with brown/sandy hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black denim jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station 091 576257 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111.