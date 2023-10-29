Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Claregalway man

-
-
Author: Enda Cunningham
~ 1 minutes read
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 39 year-old man missing from Claregalway.
Paul Fahy left his house at around 11.45am on Friday and has not been seen since.
He is described as being 6’ in height, with a slim build and has grey/black hair. When last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, grey jumper and a high visibility vest with black Nike runners.
Anyone with any information on Paul’s whereabouts are asked to contact Oranmore Garda station on 091 388030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any Garda station.
