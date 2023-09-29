Gardaí and Revenue team up in Clifden for relaunch of Galway’s Divisional Coastwatch maritime initiative

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Today, An Garda Síochana and Revenue teamed up in Clifden for the relaunch of Galway’s Divisional Coastwatch maritime initiative.

The inter-agency initiative, which also includes the Irish Naval Service, is aimed at detecting and preventing the importation of illegal drugs.





The initiative is also raising awareness of how communities on the coastline can play a major role in that aim.

Sarah Slevin went to Clifden today, and brings us this report: