Gardai and Emergency Services attend Road Traffic Collision in Moycullen

Gardaí and emergency services attended a two-vehicle traffic collision that occurred at approximately 10:10am this morning in the Oldtown area of Moycullen, Co. Galway.
One man was conveyed to University Hospital Galway for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The road involved in this collision is open for use.
