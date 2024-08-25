Gardai and Emergency Services attend Road Traffic Collision in Moycullen

Gardaí and emergency services attended a two-vehicle traffic collision that occurred at approximately 10:10am this morning in the Oldtown area of Moycullen, Co. Galway.

One man was conveyed to University Hospital Galway for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.





The road involved in this collision is open for use.

