Gardai advise supporters attending tomorrow's Connacht Senior Football Final to arrive early

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardai are advising supporters who are attending tomorrow’s Connacht Senior Football Semi-Final between Galway and Roscommon to get to the ground early to avoid traffic congestion and potential delays entering the ground.

As many as 15,000 people are expected to attend the match in Pearse Stadium and as a result, there will be increased traffic on all approach roads to Galway and in the Salthill area.

Supporters who are travelling by car are advised to use the carparks in Salthill or the city centre and continue to the stadium on foot or by public transport.

Motorists are reminded to park legally and responsibly and St Enda’s College on Threadneedle Road will be open for parking.

Gates open at 2.30pm with the Connacht Semi-Final throwing in at 4pm.

