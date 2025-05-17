Garda Youth Awards honour some of the county’s most inspiring teens

A dedicated young sportsman, a group of youth volunteers, and an inspirational teenager who refuses to let his Cerebral Palsy dim his passion for life were the outstanding winners when the Galway Divisional Gardaí hosted their fifth annual Garda Youth Awards at Galway Racecourse last week.

The awards celebrate and acknowledge young people aged between 13 and 21 and recognise the very positive contribution that they are making in their communities in Galway city and county.

There were three categories, on the night- the Individual Award won by Jack Sweeney; the Group Award won by Connemara Intergenerational Youth Volunteers, and Special Achievement Award which went to Tomás McLoughlin.

Individual Award winner Jack Sweeney is a Fifth Year student in Merlin College, and was nominated by Deputy Principal Linda McDonagh, who said that their student brought pride to his community and school through his achievements in football.

“He has represented both Galway United and Ireland at underage level. He recently scored a hat trick versus Northern Ireland and was named Man of the Match,” she said.

“In September 2024 with Galway U17s academy, he scored a hat trick in four games in a row, a remarkable feat. He regularly gives his time to coach younger students in his school and community, sharing skills and encouraging participation, regardless of background.

“A member of the Traveller community, he is breaking down barriers and inspiring change, he has been described as an inspiration, and a truly outstanding young leader,” she added.

The Group Award winners, the Connemara Intergenerational Youth Volunteers, were nominated by Marie Feeney and Fr James Ronayne.

This group comprised about 20 young people who volunteered their time in organising a community Youth Archaeology Mass on Omey Island for all generations of the community of North West Connemara, which attracted more than 1,000 people.

Additionally, the same group of young people designed a colourful garden for Clifden Day Care Centre. The vibrant garden project has brought colour and joy to patients and staff alike.

And Special Achievement Award recipient, Tomás McLoughlin – nominated by his teacher in Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Sarah Conneally – was described as an inspirational Second Year student who faces many challenges every day due to cerebral palsy – but who does not let this define or prevent him from getting involved and participating.

He is actively involved in the Junior school council and school GAA teams, always seen on the sideline, encouraging and willing his team mates on. And he is never shy in offering his ‘tuppence worth’ to the half time talk!

He is an avid GAA fan, supporting his beloved Corofin and Galway. He is, indeed, known far and wide in GAA circles, by every county player, manager and referee. He loves good conversation, deconstructing weekend games and analyzing and discussing player performances.

Commenting on the winners, Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche said that the young people in the Galway Garda Division never ceased to amaze him.

“This awards ceremony is an opportunity for us, An Garda Síochána, to showcase the talent among our young people,” he said.

“It serves to educate, not just their peers, but the wider community and the media of just what our young people can achieve and will continue to achieve into the future. It reminds us of the importance of empowering our young people to explore their interests and potential,” he added.

Guests on the night were welcomed by Juvenile Liaison Officer, Garda Ciara Moran, and they also included George Osborne, Regional Manager of Awards Sponsor SuperValu, and Chairperson of the Youth Awards Committee, Inspector Tom Waters.

The large gathering included retired Judge Mary Fahy, who was part of the judging panel alongside Superintendent Damian Flanagan and George Osborne.

Due to her sporting commitment with Galway Ladies football team, special guest Louise Ward was regrettably absent and sent on her congratulations to each young person.

Pictured: Group Winners Connemara Youth Intergenerational Volunteers with George Osborne, Regional Manager, SuperValu (sponsors), Superintendent Finbarr Philpott, Galway County West Community Engagement, and Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche.