Garda war on drugs continues to reap reward

Published:
-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 3 minutes read
THE latest Garda drugs raid last week in the Ballyglunin area of North Galway, which netted €40,000 worth of cannabis, has brought the total value of illegal drugs seized in the county over the past month to close on quarter of a million euros.
Members of the Galway Garda Divisional Drugs Unit also uncovered in their Ballyglunin operation an underground bunker where some of the illegal drugs were being stored – a man in his fifties was arrested at the scene.
Gardaí have confirmed that the man has since been released after being questioned under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act – the unlawful sale and supply of drugs – with a file being prepared for forwarding to the DPP.
Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of over €32,000 was seized in the Ballyglunin raid last Thursday, February 20, as well as €8,000 worth of cannabis plants and €11,000 in cash in what was ‘an intelligence led’ Garda operation.
On February 7, officers from the Galway Garda Divisional Drugs Unit seized €90,000 worth of cannabis and €37,000 worth of cocaine in an operation which targeted a house in the Athenry-Craughwell area.
A man in his thirties was arrested at the scene and questioned at a Garda station in Galway before being released, with a file forwarded to the DPP.
Drugs officers who raided a house in the Portumna area on February 6 seized cocaine with an estimated street value of €52,000 – a male in his early thirties was arrested at the scene, with a file also being prepared for forwarding to the DPP.
A series of raids on properties in the Galway city area from February 10 to 14 resulted in the seizure of drugs to the value of almost €22,000 including cannabis, cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamines.
A total of €3,000 in cash was also confiscated – files are also being forwarded to the DPP in relation to four people who were questioned at the scenes of the searches.
In a separate Garda operation involving members of the Longford/Roscommon Drugs Unit, €82,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis was seized in the Ballybride area of Roscommon on Thursday last, February 20. A man in his twenties has been charged in relation to that seizure.
Garda Detective Superintendent, Shane Cummins, told the Connacht Tribune that the drugs seizures were part of an ongoing Garda operation targeting those involved in the sale and supply of illegal drugs.
“The sale and supply of illegal drugs is a major source of organised crime activity in Galway and indeed all across the country.
“We have devoted a lot of resources and personnel to tackle this kind of activity and there will no let-up in the intensity of our ongoing campaign to tackle the sourcing, sale and supply of illegal drugs,” said Det. Supt Cummins.
Pictured: Garda Detective Superintendent, Shane Cummins
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Frankie’s retirement marks end of Dolan dynasty at Galway Fire Brigade
ALMOST half a century of service to the Galway Fire Brigade came to an end earlier this month whe...
Hospital’s blueprint will determine future for UHG
It will take the rest of the year before a masterplan and a business case is completed for the Un...
Galway schools and businesses participate in Engineers Week
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA range of local schools and businesses are taking pa...
Strong boost in car sales across Galway so far this year
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's been a strong boost in car sales across Galwa...
Galway East TD tells Dáil lack of disability access in county towns sends wrong and exclusionary message
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEvery town, every street and every public service sho...
Galway public muse on pancake toppings and Lent sacrifices
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMChocolate, sweets, alcohol, takeaways, smoking, eatin...
Athenry to host AI Advantage workshop for businesses
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAthenry will tomorrow host an Artificial Intelligence...
Refusal for renewed plans to build padel tennis courts in Oranmore
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlanning permission has been refused once again for n...
New bus service connecting Tuam, Corofin and city to start by month end
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new bus service connecting Tuam to Galway city, via...