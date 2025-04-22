  • Services

Gardaí treating fire at St Brigids in Ballinasloe as criminal damage

Published:

  • Avatar
  Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are treating last week’s fire at St. Brigids hospital campus in Ballinasloe as criminal damage.

Last Tuesday night, April 15th, five fire engines attended the scene and extinguished a gorse fire.

Gardaí now say they’re investigating an incident of criminal damage, and are appealing to witnesses or anyone with information.

They’re asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111, or any Garda Station.

It comes as the HSE is taking steps to bring the campus to market.

 

