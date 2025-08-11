  • Services

Garda Sergeant who lives in Caltra appears in court over corruption charges

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Garda Sergeant who lives in Caltra has appeared in court over corruption charges alongside another Garda attached to the Mayo/Roscommon/Longford Garda Division

47-year-old Sergeant James Muldowney of Greenville, Caltra, Ballinasloe and 42-year-old Garda Brian Carroll of Ballinaboy, Kilteevan, Co Roscommon appeared before Judge Michael Connellan at Longford District Court today.

Sergeant James Muldowney faces a charge of stealing cash at a property in Longford in September 2021

He also faces a charge of attempting to obstruct the course of justice during an incident in Rosommon Town in January 2024.

Garda Carroll faces a charge of disclosing confidential information in September 2021, which was obtained in the course of his duties.

He’s also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice where it is alleged he damaged his mobile phone prior to the lawful search of his home in March 2022.

The court heard that when the charges were put to the men, they made no reply.

Judge Connellan remanded both Gardaí on continuing bail and they will appear back before Longford District Court in October.

