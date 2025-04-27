  • Services

Gardaí seize €432,000 in Cannabis plants at growhouses in Ballinasloe and Athlone

Published:

Gardaí seize €432,000 in Cannabis plants at growhouses in Ballinasloe and Athlone
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí in County Galway and County Westmeath have seized over approximately €432,000 worth of Cannabis Plants in Ballinasloe and Athlone following searches on Friday.

During an initial search at a house in Ballinasloe, the Divisional Drugs Unit discovered a sophisticated growhouse operation and seized 160 suspected cannabis plants worth approximately €128,000.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene and detained at a station in the Garda North Western Region.

In a follow-up search, Gardaí in County Westmeath searched a residential property in Athlone and discovered another sophisticated growhouse, which contained a total of 381 cannabis plants, with an estimated value of €304,800.

The man was subsequently charged to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court today.

