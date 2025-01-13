  • Services

Gardaí seek witnesses to Clarinbridge collision after which local businesman died

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a single-vehicle unreported crash in Clarinbridge after which a local businessman died.

Brian Bermingham was the sole occupant of an SUV which crashed on the L4102, a minor road at Slievaun shortly after 9:15 last Thursday morning.

Mr Birmingham, who was in his thirties and ran the Porterhouse in Oranmore with his brother Alan, was subsequently discovered dead at his home in Clarinbridge the following morning.

The local Coroner was informed and a post-mortem examination was arranged.

Following the post-mortem, Gardaí commenced a Fatal Traffic Collision investigation.

Forensic Collision Investigators have examined the vehicle and the scene of the collision.

Oranmore Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

They’re also urging motorists with dash-cam or video footage from the area at the time of the incident to contact them.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Oranmore Garda Station on 091 388030 or the Garda Confidential Line.

Brian Bermingham was orginially from Clarinbridge and his funeral is taking place today and tomorrow.

He’s survived by his parents Ann and Pat, his brother Alan and a wide circle of family and friends as well as all involved with the Porterhouse.

