This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are seeking help in finding a missing teenager in Galway City.

16-year-old Brian Hayden was reported missing on Saturday, and was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, navy tracksuit pants and white runners.

He’s described as being 5 feet 6 inches in height and of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and Brian’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí.