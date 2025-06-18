  • Services

Services

Gardaí renew witness appeal to Ballybane crash in which man in his 40s died

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Gardaí renew witness appeal to Ballybane crash in which man in his 40s died
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to a Ballybane crash in which a man in his 40s died.

The three-car collision happened at Clareview Park at around 2:50PM on Sunday the 18th of May.

The driver of one of the cars – a man in his 40s – was taken to UHG and later died.

The other two drivers were also brought to hospital and no other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are asking any road users who were in the Clareview Park area between 2:30pm and 3pm on Sunday May 18th, and may have camera footage, including dash-cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More like this:
no_space
Taoiseach says he's "fully aware" of Galway's wastewater issues

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Taoiseach has told the Dáil he's "fully aware" of...

no_space
Sinn Fein's Pearse Doherty to address city neutrality meeting

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSinn Fein's Pearse Doherty is set to address a public...

no_space
New Carna firm to produce seaweed food for dogs

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDogs will be the primary beneficiaries from a new ind...

no_space
Oranmore-based Neurent Medical announces 125 new jobs

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA jobs boost is in store for Oranmore as Neurent Medi...

no_space
Health and information fair to be held in Tuam next month

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA health and information fair is set to take place in...

no_space
Portumna school plans 31-classroom extension

Increasing student numbers has resulted in Portumna Community School embarking on a major extensi...

no_space
Scandal of empty Galway council homes lashed

Almost 70 local authority houses across Galway have been boarded up for more than a year with lit...

no_space
Cyclists tackle 24-hour race in memory of Galwayman

A group of friends are to take on a gruelling 24-hour cycle race in memory of a Galwayman who die...

no_space
How do Irish people feel about News and where do they get it from?

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal radio and newspapers are the most trusted sourc...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up