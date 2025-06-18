Gardaí renew witness appeal to Ballybane crash in which man in his 40s died

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to a Ballybane crash in which a man in his 40s died.

The three-car collision happened at Clareview Park at around 2:50PM on Sunday the 18th of May.

The driver of one of the cars – a man in his 40s – was taken to UHG and later died.

The other two drivers were also brought to hospital and no other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are asking any road users who were in the Clareview Park area between 2:30pm and 3pm on Sunday May 18th, and may have camera footage, including dash-cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.