Garda renew appeal over hit-and-run in Oranmore that left motorcyclist injured

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information after a motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Oranmore.

The incident happened at the Carrowmoneash Roundabout near the Maldron Hotel on Wednesday, January 10th.





Between 7.35am and 7.45am, a dark coloured vehicle collided with a motorcyclist and left the scene towards Claregalway.

Anyone with information, including dash cam footage, is asked to contact Oranmore Garda Station.

