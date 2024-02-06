Garda renew appeal over hit-and-run in Oranmore that left motorcyclist injured
Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information after a motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Oranmore.
The incident happened at the Carrowmoneash Roundabout near the Maldron Hotel on Wednesday, January 10th.
Between 7.35am and 7.45am, a dark coloured vehicle collided with a motorcyclist and left the scene towards Claregalway.
Anyone with information, including dash cam footage, is asked to contact Oranmore Garda Station.
