Gardaí renew appeal for man reported missing from Tuam ten days ago

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Gardaí are renewing their appeal for help in finding a man missing from Tuam.
48 year old Martin Ward is reported missing from Tuam since Monday October 6th – more than ten days ago.
Martin is described as being around 6 foot 3 inches in height, with a big build, is bald and has blue eyes.
When last seen, Martin was wearing light green tracksuit bottoms, a dark green sweatshirt, black sleeveless body warmer top and black runners.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Gardaí or any Garda station