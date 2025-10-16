  • Services

Gardaí provide policing response at 60 protests in North Western region this year

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí have provided a policing response at 60 protests or demonstrations across the North Western region so far this year.

The region includes Galway, Louth, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Mayo, Roscommon, Longford, Sligo and Leitrim.

Meanwhile, Dublin has accounted for two thirds of protests which had a policing response.

570 protests had a policing response in Dublin so far this year, 135 in the Southern region, and 98 in the Eastern region.

Nationally, An Garda Síochána provided a policing response, which can include traffic management, at 863 protests or demonstrations up until the end of August this year.

There was one arrest in relation to public order offences at a protest in Dublin City Centre.

The monthly report says the Israel/Palestine conflict and anti-immigration or housing of refugees are the main themes of protests and demonstrations.

