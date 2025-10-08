  • Services

Services

Garda patrols at Galway rail services during day of operation

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Garda patrols at Galway rail services during day of operation
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Garda patrols are taking place at rail routes across Galway today.

Operation ‘Twin Tracks’ aims to prevent and detect anti-social behaviour on board public transport services.

The local routes included in the national day of operation are Galway, Oranmore, Athenry, Attymon, Woodlawn, Ballinsloe, Athenry, Craughwell, Ardrahan and Gort.

An Garda Síochána are carrying out the day of engagement alongside Iarnród Éireann, Transdev Ireland and the National Transport Authority.

More like this:
no_space
Extensive enhancement of Woodquay Park to get underway within weeks

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe extensive enhancement of Woodquay Park in the cit...

no_space
City Council to tackle "embarrassing" car-parking confusion

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe City Council has vowed to take action to bring mo...

no_space
Salthill activist detained during aid flotilla interception gives stark warning to Irish Government

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Salthill activist, who was detained after the Gaza ...

no_space
4,000 Galway students receiving Junior Cert results today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJust shy of four thousand students across Galway will...

no_space
Rosmuc celebrates legacy of Rising leader with two-day Cultural Festival

Rosmuc was alive and kicking with cultural pride as over 300 young attendees gathered for Scoil A...

no_space
Nearly €1m worth of drugs dumped over expiry dates

Galway’s public hospitals have had to dispose of over €900,000 worth of drugs and vaccines over t...

no_space
Wheels turn slowly on sale of St Brigid’s site

The process of selling off lands and buildings on the St Brigid’s Hospital site in Ballinasloe is...

no_space
Adam's Protocol petition reaches goal of 20k signatures

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local petition demanding reform to mental health se...

no_space
Plans being assessed for 8 turbine wind-farm near Killimordaly

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans are being assessed for a significant wind-farm ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up