Garda patrols at Galway rail services during day of operation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Garda patrols are taking place at rail routes across Galway today.

Operation ‘Twin Tracks’ aims to prevent and detect anti-social behaviour on board public transport services.

The local routes included in the national day of operation are Galway, Oranmore, Athenry, Attymon, Woodlawn, Ballinsloe, Athenry, Craughwell, Ardrahan and Gort.

An Garda Síochána are carrying out the day of engagement alongside Iarnród Éireann, Transdev Ireland and the National Transport Authority.