Additional Gardaí on duty for ‘Donegal Tuesday’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardai have an operations order in place today as students gather in their droves in the city for ‘Donegal Tuesday’.

The annual event is held as part of unofficial Rag Week celebrations with students gathering at Eyre Street from early morning.

The queue outside the Hole in the Wall at 10.20am for the annual Donegal Tuesday event. Posted by Connacht Tribune – Galway City Tribune on Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Additional Gardai have been deployed in the area and a spokesperson says any public order issues will be dealt with according to the law.

The divisional drugs unit will also be on duty.

It comes as residents in the Bohermore area have raised concerns over antisocial behaviour in recent days by students in the area.

This includes noise disturbance from late night socialising and egg-throwing which has forced elderly residents to clean exterior walls and footpaths.

Mayor of Galway Niall McNelis says students need to act responsibly and consider their neighbours; for more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…