Garda NBCI join arson investigation at former Rosscahill hotel

-
-
Author: Enda Cunningham
~ 1 minutes read
Specialist officers from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation have been assigned to the arson case at the former Ross Lake House Hotel in Rosscahill.
Gardaí confirmed today that NCBI officers are now supporting the Galway Divisional Crime Unit in the investigation.
They have appealed for information relating to the arson at the former hotel on Saturday, December 16 at 11.35pm.
The hotel had been earmarked for use by up to 70 asylum seekers.
“An incident room has been established in relation to this investigation and a large number of investigative tasks have been completed.
“The investigation team would like to thank the local community for the support to date and are appealing for anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact them. In particular, members of the community in the Rosscahill, Oughterard and surrounding areas who may be able to assist Gardaí is asked to come forward,” a Garda spokesperson.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clifden Garda Station 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Gardaí complete CCTV and tech exams in Roscahill fire investigation
Gardaí investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire in Roscahill has completed CCTV and t...
County planners refuse bid to expand creche in Claregalway
County planners have rejected a bid to expand a creche in Claregalway. The Growing Tree Montessor...
Rain still reigns despite the year’s stormy ending
WHILE we’ve had a stormy conclusion to 2023, the abiding memory of the year will be the downpours...
Boost for Hospice – but fundraising still required
Management at Galway Hospice has welcomed the news that the HSE is to fully fund its payroll cost...
Retailers upbeat after good year’s trading – despite astronomical energy costs
Retailers across the county are overwhelmingly positive about the sector this year – despite the ...
One person brought to hospital after crash on M18 near Kiltiernan
One person has been brought to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a road traffic i...
Formal designation of Connemara Bog Complex confirmed
The final formal designation of a large swathe of Connemara as a Special Area of Conservation has...
Galway East TD calls for County Board’s to use JP McManus funding to improve clubs’ accessibility
Galway East TD and Minister Anne Rabbitte is calling for County Boards to use funding provided by...
Galway added to status yellow wind and rain warning from 2AM tonight
Met Éireann has issued two new Status Yellow weather warnings, for tomorrow and into New YearR...