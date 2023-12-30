Garda NBCI join arson investigation at former Rosscahill hotel

Specialist officers from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation have been assigned to the arson case at the former Ross Lake House Hotel in Rosscahill.

Gardaí confirmed today that NCBI officers are now supporting the Galway Divisional Crime Unit in the investigation.

They have appealed for information relating to the arson at the former hotel on Saturday, December 16 at 11.35pm.

The hotel had been earmarked for use by up to 70 asylum seekers.

“An incident room has been established in relation to this investigation and a large number of investigative tasks have been completed.

“The investigation team would like to thank the local community for the support to date and are appealing for anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact them. In particular, members of the community in the Rosscahill, Oughterard and surrounding areas who may be able to assist Gardaí is asked to come forward,” a Garda spokesperson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clifden Garda Station 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station